Inside Out to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Top 10 Oscar-winning animated films
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 06, 2025
Here’s a list of top 10 Oscar winning films that you must-watch
Flow revolves around a cat whose home is devastated by a great flood.
The Boy and the Heron centers around Mahito, a young boy who struggles to start his life in a new town.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio follows a father whose wish brings a wooden boy to life.
Encanto centers around Madrigals, an extraordinary family who lives hidden in the mountains of columbia.
Soul revolves around Joe, a middle school band whose real passion is jazz.
Toy Story 4 is an animated comedy film that follows a new toy who joins the gang.
Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales who gains superpowers
Zootopia revolves around Judy Hopps, a rookie officer in the Zootopia police.
Inside Out follows Riley, a young girl who has her five core emotions.
Frozen follows Anna who teams up with Kristoff and his reindeer to find her sister Elsa.
