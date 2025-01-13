Iron Man, Doctor Strange and more; top 10 most loved characters of MCU
Bollywood Staff
| Jan 13, 2025
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a huge and amazing world full of epic adventures, interplanetary conflicts, and superheroes. These are the characters that fans adore the most.
Iron Man- Often considered the heart of the MCU, the character is played by Robert Downey Jr and his journey from a self-centred billionaire to a self-sacrificial hero is loved by fans.
Loki – The God of Mischief has made him one of the most complex and beloved villains in the MCU. It is played by Tom Hiddleston.
Rocket Raccoon – Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket is a snarky, tech-savvy, and emotionally complex character who provides a lot of the heart and humor in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
Star-Lord- The humorous and charismatic portrayal by Chris Pratt as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy has made Star-Lord one of the most endearing and funny characters.
Black Panther- This is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the MCU, and is played by Chadwick Boseman. He is also the protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
Thor – Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of the Asgardian god brings both humour and gravitas to the character.
Wanda Maximoff- Also known as the Scarlet Witch, the character is portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen and has turned her into one of the most powerful and tragic characters in the MCU.
Spider-Man- The fan favourite Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, is a young, sympathetic hero who manages to juggle his superhero duties with high school life.
Captain America- Played by Chris Evan, the character resonates with many fans due to his unwavering morals, bravery and leadership, particularly in the face of overwhelming odds.
Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch's performance as the former surgeon turned Sorcerer Supreme brought a unique mystical element to this character.
