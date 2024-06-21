Ishq Vishk Rebound and other movies for gen-z audience
| Jun 21, 2024
Ishq Vishk Rebound is a coming-of-age story of four friends entangled in friendship, love, and self-discovery.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan explores the impact of digital life on friendships and relationships following the story of three best friends.
Dear Zindagi follows a young cinematographer, seeking help from therapist to cope with her emotional issues and past traumas.
Gehraiyaan delves into the complexities of modern relationships, infidelity, and emotional turmoil.
Masaan interweaves the lives of four individuals grappling with societal norms, love, and redemption.
Gully Boy is the story of Murad, a young man from the Mumbai slums who aspires to become a rapper.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na follows friends Jai and Aditi, oblivious to their romantic feelings, navigate college life together.
Tamasha follows Ved and Tara who meet in Corsica and keep their identities hidden, later struggling with societal expectations and their true desires.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kabir and Naina reconnect years after a trip with friends, exploring love and friendship
