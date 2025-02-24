Jab We Met to Vicky Donor; TOP 10 Indian films remade in Hollywood
Feb 24, 2025
From A Wednesday to Jab We Met, here’s a list of Indian films that are said to be remade in Hollywood.
A Wednesday is said to be remade in Hollywood with the name A Common Man.
Darr was remade in Hollywood with the title Fear.
Jab We Met is a popular Bollywood film remade in Hollywood with the title Leap Year.
Kill Bill: Volume1 is the Hollywood remake of Indian film Aalavandhan.
Hitch is a film inspired by Choti Si Baat.
Rangeela is remade in English version named Win A Date With Tad Hamilton.
Pearl Harbour is a remake of the film Sangam.
‘Just Go With It’ has similarities with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
Delivery Man is a Hollywood remake of Vicky Donor.
Charulata is remade in Hollywood with the name Forty shades of Blue.
