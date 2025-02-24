Jab We Met to Vicky Donor; TOP 10 Indian films remade in Hollywood

Yashshvi Srivastava | Feb 24, 2025

From A Wednesday to Jab We Met, here’s a list of Indian films that are said to be remade in Hollywood.

A Wednesday is said to be remade in Hollywood with the name A Common Man.

Darr was remade in Hollywood with the title Fear.

Jab We Met is a popular Bollywood film remade in Hollywood with the title Leap Year.

Kill Bill: Volume1 is the Hollywood remake of Indian film Aalavandhan.

Hitch is a film inspired by Choti Si Baat.

Rangeela is remade in English version named Win A Date With Tad Hamilton.

Pearl Harbour is a remake of the film Sangam.

‘Just Go With It’ has similarities with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Delivery Man is a Hollywood remake of Vicky Donor.

Charulata is remade in Hollywood with the name Forty shades of Blue.

