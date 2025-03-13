John Abraham’s TOP 10 blockbusters to watch before The Diplomat

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2025

Here’s a list of top hit films of John Abraham to watch before The Diplomat which is directed by Shivam Nair and is releasing on March 14.

Pathaan is an action thriller film featuring John in grey character.

Satyameva Jayate is an inspiring film starring John in the character of Vir who fights against corruption.

Race 2 is another action-thriller starring John. It was directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla.

Housefull 2 is an action-comedy film featuring John along with Akshay and Ritesh.

Desi Boyz is a romantic comedy film starring John opposite Deepika Padukone.

Force is an action-thriller film featuring John along with Genelia D’Soouza and Vidyut Jamwal.

7 Khoon Maaf is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj stars John in the key role.

Dostana is a romantic comedy film starring John along with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

Garam Masala is a comedy film starring John in the lead role.

Kaal-directed by Soham Shah stars John along with Ajay Devgan, Lara Dutta, Isha Deol and Vivek Oberoi.

