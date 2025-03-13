John Abraham’s TOP 10 blockbusters to watch before The Diplomat
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 13, 2025
Here’s a list of top hit films of John Abraham to watch before The Diplomat which is directed by Shivam Nair and is releasing on March 14.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is an action thriller film featuring John in grey character.

Bollywoodlife.com
Satyameva Jayate is an inspiring film starring John in the character of Vir who fights against corruption.

Bollywoodlife.com
Race 2 is another action-thriller starring John. It was directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla.

Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull 2 is an action-comedy film featuring John along with Akshay and Ritesh.

Bollywoodlife.com
Desi Boyz is a romantic comedy film starring John opposite Deepika Padukone.

Bollywoodlife.com
Force is an action-thriller film featuring John along with Genelia D’Soouza and Vidyut Jamwal.

Bollywoodlife.com
7 Khoon Maaf is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj stars John in the key role.

Bollywoodlife.com
Dostana is a romantic comedy film starring John along with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

Bollywoodlife.com
Garam Masala is a comedy film starring John in the lead role.

Bollywoodlife.com
Kaal-directed by Soham Shah stars John along with Ajay Devgan, Lara Dutta, Isha Deol and Vivek Oberoi.

Bollywoodlife.com
