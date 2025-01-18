Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and other top 10 best anime for beginners to watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 18, 2025
From romance to adventure, there are several anime options you can watch. Here are some of the best anime series and movies selected just for you.
Jujutsu Kaisen- It revolves around Yuji Itadori, a boy who swallows a cursed demon finger and turns cursed. He enters a school of sorcery to set himself free.
Spy X Family- It focuses on a spy named Twilight who assembles a fake family to infiltrate an elite private school, not knowing the child he adopted is psychic and his wife is a legendary assassin.
Hunter x Hunter- It centers on Gon who learns that his father is a legendary Hunter and is still alive. With the help from his friends, he seeks out for his father.
Haikyuu!!- This sports anime focuses on Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba- It revolves around Tanjiro who begins to fight demons when his family was slaughtered by demons and also turning his sister into a demon.
Chainsaw Man- A young man left for dead after betrayal, he is now reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid and soon after enlisted to an organization dedicated to hunting devils.
Naruto - It's about Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous ninja who struggles for recognition and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village leader and the strongest ninja.
Your Lie In April- This romantic drama is about a young pianist prodigy, Arima who had a mental breakdown after his mother’s death. His life changes when he meets Kaori.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood- A botched attempt to resuscitate their mother leaves two brothers in damaged bodily forms, prompting them to search for a Philosopher's Stone.
My Hero Academia- It follows a superhero-admiring boy who enrolls in a prestigious academy to learn what it really means to be a hero.
