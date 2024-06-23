Junaid Khan's Maharaj and other movies based on Godmen or gurus
Nishant
Jun 23, 2024
Maharaj is the newest movie of Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan.
Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of a fake godman, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.
Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai on Zee5 is based on fake godmen and their exposure.
PK is also includes a fake godman who fools innocent people for his own benefit.
Oh My God! is based on the concept of God being sued and exposing Godman in the process.
Singham Returns starring Ajay Devgn who set out to expose a self-styled guru.
Sadak 2 saw the antagonist play the role of a fake godman to who uses his position to influence people.
Aashram is one of the most famous web series streaming on MX Player.
Not a movie, but Aashram is a must-watch Godman web series with Bobby Deol in the main role.
