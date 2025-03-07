Kabhie Kabhie to Satyam Shivam Sundaram; Top 10 romantic Bollywood film from 70s that will give you butterflies
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 07, 2025
Here’s the list of classic Hindi romantic films that will give you butterflies
Sholay revolves around two best friends who are hired by an ex-police officer for a mission.
Kabhie Kabhie is an iconic Hindi classic that features Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee.
Bobby follows Raj, a carefree boy from a wealthy family who falls in love with a middle class girl.
Anand follows a beautiful friendship bond between a terminally ill cancer patient and his doctor.
Purab Aur Pashim highlights the story of fusion of traditional Indian values with modern western influences.
Chupke Chupke follows Sulekha who is impressed by his brother-in-law because of his intelligence.
Seeta Aur Geeta follows the story of two identical twins.
Kati Patang revolves around a young woman who fakes identity to escape a loveless marriage.
Satyam Shivam Sundaram follows Roopa, a singer with facial disfigurement.
Amar Akbar Anthony revolves around three brothers who got separated at a young age.
