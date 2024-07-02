Kalki 2898 AD actor Amitabh Bachchan rejected THESE superhit films

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

Fans have been showing Kalki 2898 AD a lot of love.

Both the movie industry and the public are praising Amitabh Bachchan much for his portrayal.

After starring in so many successful movies, let's take a look at some of Amitabh Bachchan's rejected projects.

Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to star in Mr. India Film, but things didn't work out.

It seems that Amitabh Bachchan received a role offer to play Rohit's dad in Koi Mil Gaya.

The highly successful movie Slumdog Millionaire supposedly had Amitabh in the part of Anil Kapoor.

Amitabh allegedly turned down the hugely successful movie Qurbani for personal reasons.

The filmmaker wanted Amitabh to play Sanjay Dutt's role in the movie Mission Kashmir.

