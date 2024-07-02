Kalki 2898 AD actor Amitabh Bachchan rejected THESE superhit films
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 02, 2024
Fans have been showing Kalki 2898 AD a lot of love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Both the movie industry and the public are praising Amitabh Bachchan much for his portrayal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After starring in so many successful movies, let's take a look at some of Amitabh Bachchan's rejected projects.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to star in Mr. India Film, but things didn't work out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It seems that Amitabh Bachchan received a role offer to play Rohit's dad in Koi Mil Gaya.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The highly successful movie Slumdog Millionaire supposedly had Amitabh in the part of Anil Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh allegedly turned down the hugely successful movie Qurbani for personal reasons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmaker wanted Amitabh to play Sanjay Dutt's role in the movie Mission Kashmir.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan and what does she do?
Find Out More