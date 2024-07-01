Kalki 2898 AD actor Prabhas rejected THESE Top 5 South Indian films
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 01, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas' most recent movie, is now showing in theaters.
In the movie, he is adored by everyone, and fans are smitten with him.
However, he has turned down a few of the biggest successes from the South film industry.
Okkadu was one of the movies. It seems that the plot of the movie caused him to reject it.
Prabhas was unable to appear in the successful movie Simhadri due to personal concerns.
According to reports, Prabhas was not prepared to play a one-sided lover's role in the romantic action movie Arya.
Naayak, starring Ram Charan, was a huge hit. However, Prabhas was unable to make this movie because to other commitments.
Prabhas reportedly rejected Brindavanam for an undisclosed reason.
