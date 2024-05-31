Kalki 2898 AD and 8 other much-awaited movies releasing in June 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Blackout is a black comedy featuring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and others, about an ordinary man releasing on Jio Cinema on June 7, 2024.
Chandu Champion is an inspirational biopic starring Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist, releasing on June 14, 2024.
Hamare Baarah about a girl taking her father to court to allow her mother to terminate a risky pregnancy, releasing on June 7, 2024.
Munjya is about a tiny, terrifying creature visible only to the protagonist, with a tragic backstory. Releases on June 7, 2024.
Phooli is a musical drama about a young girl with big dreams whose life changes after meeting a magician. Releases on June 7, 2024.
Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan among others in key role is all set for a grand release on 27th June, 2024.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan debut movie, Maharaj will release on 14th June, 2024 exclusively on Netflix.
Double Ismart is an upcoming Telugu sci-fi movie starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt and releasing on June 14th, 2024.
Ishq Vishk Rebound, a movie about four youngsters navigating life, love, and friendships. Releases on June 21, 2024.
