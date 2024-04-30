Kalki 2898 AD and 8 other upcoming South movies that have mythological connections
Nishant
| Apr 30, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is a fantasy dystopian film and is set to be based on the Kalyug and Kalki avatar.
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 look has taken inspiration from Indian mythological gods and is said to have connections with the same.
Kannappa, an upcoming fantasy drama film will revolve around a devotee of God Shiva, once again taking inspiration from mythological events.
The upcoming Telugu superhero movie, Adhira directed by Prasanth Varma has taken some inspirations from Lord Indra as seen in poster.
The Immortal Ashwatthama will follow the journey of Ashwatthama as he seeks redemption and immortality.
Jai Hanuman also by Prasanth Varma will focus on the life of Lord Hanuman, the movie could reportedly star Ranveer Singh,
Kubera is the title of the upcoming film of Dhanush and could also have mythological movies.
Odela 2 will star Tamannaah Bhatia, where the actress can be seen in the role of a naga sadhu.
