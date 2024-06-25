Kalki 2898 AD and 9 other Telugu movies with most pre-sales
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
RRR, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus collected ₹451 Crores in pre-sales, it features a fictionalized story of two Indian revolutionaries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD, the futuristic sci-fi epic has amassed ₹385 Crores in pre-sales, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a grand sequel to the blockbuster Baahubali series, it secured ₹352 Crores in pre-sales.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar, a high-octane action thriller featuring Prabhas collected ₹345 Crores in pre-sales, setting expectations high for its release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho starring Prabhas as an undercover agent, gathered ₹270 Crores in pre-sales, promising a gripping tale of corruption and conspiracy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush was a big-budget mythological drama based on the Ramayana. with Prabhas portraying Lord Rama, achieved ₹240 Crores in pre-sales.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe Shyam, set in 1970s Europe, this period romance starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde collected ₹202 Crores in pre-sales.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, garnered ₹187 Crores in pre-sales.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun as a red sandalwood smuggler set in the Seshachalam forests collected ₹144 Crores in pre-sales.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Mahesh Babu, achieved ₹132 Crores in pre-sales, generating significant buzz.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT filled with action, tension and fights
Find Out More