Kalki 2898 AD and other Indian movies that broke records in foreign countries
Kalki 2898 AD has now been breaking records worldwide, the movie became highest-grosser in Canada, outshined Salaar in Mynnamar, new record in North America.
Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time which saw massive success internationally, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea.
Baahubali 2, an epic fantasy became one of the most successful Telugu films ever and achieved blockbuster status worldwide.
Disco Dancer achieved blockbuster success in the Soviet Union, Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.
RRR broke records worldwide and became immensely popular in the US.
PK was a major success globally, earning around Rs 700 crore.
Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, found significant success in China and the US.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2015 and achieved blockbuster status globally.
Secret Superstar became an unexpected international hit beyond India.
Pathaan shattered box office records quickly, becoming a blockbuster in international markets.
Jawan became a massive hit in the Middle East and North Africa, gaining substantial international acclaim.
