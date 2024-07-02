Kalki 2898 AD and other Indian movies that broke records in foreign countries

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD has now been breaking records worldwide, the movie became highest-grosser in Canada, outshined Salaar in Mynnamar, new record in North America.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time which saw massive success internationally, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2, an epic fantasy became one of the most successful Telugu films ever and achieved blockbuster status worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disco Dancer achieved blockbuster success in the Soviet Union, Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR broke records worldwide and became immensely popular in the US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK was a major success globally, earning around Rs 700 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, found significant success in China and the US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2015 and achieved blockbuster status globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Superstar became an unexpected international hit beyond India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan shattered box office records quickly, becoming a blockbuster in international markets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan became a massive hit in the Middle East and North Africa, gaining substantial international acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar to Palak Tiwari: Take fashion inspiration for weddings

 

 Find Out More