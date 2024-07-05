Kalki 2898 AD and other Indian movies that reference Mahabharat and Ramayana
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD draws parallels to the Mahabharata, exploring themes of dharma with characters inspired by Indian mythology as well.
RRR weaves elements of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, drawing on heroic traits and themes of brotherhood and sacrifice.
Rajneeti is a modern political drama that mirrors the power struggles, deceit, and familial conflicts of the Mahabharata.
Kalyug is a modern-day retelling of the Mahabharata set in the corporate world, depicting a battle for control and legacy within a family.
Adipurush is a direct adaptation of the Ramayana portraying the epic battle between good and evil.
Ravan is a contemporary take on the Ramayana, where the antagonist's character is explored in depth.
Ram Setu blends in mythology and adventure revolving around an archaeologist’s quest to discover the truth behind the Ram Setu.
Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure with elements inspired by the Mahabharata and Ramayana.
Baahubali is an epic saga reminiscent of the grand narratives and heroic battles found in both the Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Hum Saath Saath Hain is a family drama that subtly draws on the Ramayana reflecting the bond of Lord Rama and his brothers.
