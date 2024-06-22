Kalki 2898 AD and other movies where Bollywood and South collaborated
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 22, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is all set for its release on June 27, it will be pan india movie catering to all the audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani alongside South Indian stars like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, etc.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Sikandar is expected to take a similar approach starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Bhai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devara, another upcoming South Indian movie which will star Jr. NTR alongside Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Similarly, Bobby Deol is also set to star in Kanguva with Disha Patani with Suriya playing the key role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR saw Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn star alongside Ram Charan and NTR. jr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s 2.0 starred Akshay Kumar in the key role of the villain which fans loved.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
South Indian stars Jyothika and R Madhavan starred in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush featured an ensemble cast from Bollywood including Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and others alongside Prabhas in the key role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is Shivani Kumari? The new Manisha Rani of Bigg Boss OTT 3?
Find Out More