Kalki 2898 AD and other movies where Bollywood and South collaborated

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is all set for its release on June 27, it will be pan india movie catering to all the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani alongside South Indian stars like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is expected to take a similar approach starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Bhai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devara, another upcoming South Indian movie which will star Jr. NTR alongside Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Similarly, Bobby Deol is also set to star in Kanguva with Disha Patani with Suriya playing the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR saw Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn star alongside Ram Charan and NTR. jr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 starred Akshay Kumar in the key role of the villain which fans loved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian stars Jyothika and R Madhavan starred in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush featured an ensemble cast from Bollywood including Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and others alongside Prabhas in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is Shivani Kumari? The new Manisha Rani of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

 

 Find Out More