Kalki 2898 AD and other South Indian movies that are in the 300-crore club

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a Telugu epic is the highest-grossing South Indian film ever with ₹1800 crores in Box Office collections.

RRR grossed ₹1300 crores, this Telugu action drama features two revolutionary heroes fighting against British colonialism.

KGF: Chapter 2 earned about ₹1200 crores, it is a Kannada film that continues the saga of a rebellious hero rising to power.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire amassed more than ₹700 crores setting new records with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline.

2.0 collected ₹700 crores, this Tamil sci-fi film showcases Rajinikanth battling a rogue robot with groundbreaking visual effects.

Jailer with a collection of ₹650 crore, it is a Tamil movie highlighting Rajinikanth’s powerful return.

Baahubali: The Beginning earned ₹650 crores as well captivating audiences with its epic tale of two warring brothers.

Leo garnered ₹620 crores blending action and thriller elements with a gripping narrative.

Kalki 2898 AD is a Telugu sci-fi epic that has grossed over ₹500 crores, set in a post-apocalyptic world inspired by Hindu mythology.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is a Tamil historical drama that has earned about 500 crore as well depicts the power struggles in the Chola dynasty.

