Kalki 2898 AD and other Top 5 fastest movies to enter the 500 crore club
Nishant
| Jul 09, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is having a historic run at the Box Office currently with each new day turning into a new broken record.
This is the Day 12th of the movie on the Box Office and it is still performing well.
The movie is all set to enter the 1000-crore club if the number keeps up in the upcoming days.
Kalki became the fastest movie to enter the 500-crore club as it achieved the same in just 11 days.
Jawan held this record previously, the SRK starrer entered the 500 crore club after 13 days.
Whereas Ranbir Kapoor's Animal took 16 days to achieve this feat.
Pathaan, another SRK movie took 23 days to enter the 500 crore club.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 entered the 500 crore club in 24 days.
Prabhas starrer, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion rounds up the list as it took 34 days to enter the 500 crore club.
