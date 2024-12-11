Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Manjummel Boys and other films on 2024 IMDb's most popular list
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 11, 2024
Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja is a revenge thriller which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag KAshuap and Mamta Mohandas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitan is a horror movie which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Chidambaran, Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival film which stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Khalid Rahman, and others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer Kill will give you goosebumps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again is a cop action drama which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laapataa Ladies is India's Official entry for the Oscars. Directed by Kiran Rao, it stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Look Trendy with Anarkali Suits: The Ultimate Choice for Grace and Style
Find Out More