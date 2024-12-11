Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Manjummel Boys and other films on 2024 IMDb's most popular list

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2024

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja is a revenge thriller which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag KAshuap and Mamta Mohandas.

Shaitan is a horror movie which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika.

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Directed by Chidambaran, Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival film which stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Khalid Rahman, and others.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer Kill will give you goosebumps.

Singham Again is a cop action drama which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Laapataa Ladies is India's Official entry for the Oscars. Directed by Kiran Rao, it stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan.

