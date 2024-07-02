Kalki 2898 AD to HanuMan, new Indian movies that have the best VFX
Jul 02, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD, an epic science fiction film set in a post-apocalyptic world with VFX by Prime Focus Group elevating its visual storytelling.
Brahmastra is a fantasy action-adventure that explores Hindu mythology with stunning VFX discovering his supernatural powers.
RRR is S.S. Rajamouli's period action drama, known for its grand scale and VFX.
Bhediya, a supernatural comedy horror where Varun Dhawan plays a shape-shifting werewolf, part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.
Munjya is a supernatural comedy showcasing VFX that rivals Hollywood standards.
HanuMan is a fantasy mythological movie set in Ajnadari where a common thief gets the power of Lord Hanuman.
Ayalaan is a sci-fi action movie following a lost alien trying to find his way to his home planet with the help of 4 friends.
Hrithik Roshan’s aerial combat movie Fighter had a great amount of VFX used for impressive plane sequences.
