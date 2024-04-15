Kanguva and 9 other upcoming big-budget releases to look forward to
| Apr 15, 2024
Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil fantasy movie with an estimated budget of 350 crores featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, etc.
NTR jr and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1 is expected to have a budget of around 200 crores.
Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi dystopian movie featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, etc with an expected budget of 600 crores.
Singham Again is also expected to have a budget of 200 crores but with an ensemble star cast of Ajay Devgn and others.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna star project Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to have a staggering budget of 500 crores.
Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Tamil action movie Indian 2 is expected to have a budget of 250 crores.
Ramayana, an adaptation of the Hindu epic with the expected star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, etc is also said to have a huge budget.
War 2 will reprise Hrithik Roshan in the key role with NTR jr starring alongside him this time around and is said to have a budget of 200 crores.
Don 3: The Chase Ends is reportedly being made on a staggering budget of 275 crores starring Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and others.
