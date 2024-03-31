Kareena Kapoor starrer Crew teaches us THESE financial lessons
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 31, 2024
What financial lessons is this comedy about gold smuggling trying to impart? Check it out.
The priorities of these three characters differ, just as your financial objectives do.
Setting and pursuing goals and aspirations is a wise decision.
Numerous folks are also responsible for your financial well-being. Your buddies, your money manager, and the nearly unseen people who work for you.
In the movie, these characters' lives have these kinds of support structures.
All of these people's efforts are what make you successful. Remember not to overlook them.
When the Customs receive a tip, the crew is already enjoying the bounty of their intricate smuggling scheme.
People are envious of your triumphs. Some people are openly hostile to you and will stop at nothing to make your work appear less than stellar. So be carefull.
