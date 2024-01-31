Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and other stars who underwent drastic transformation for films
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Kartik Aaryan is all set and has the right 'josh' for his upcoming film Chandu Champion.
Rajkumar Rao shocked everyone with his amazing transformation for his film Bose.
After a period of very long time, SRK promised Farah Khan that he'll get his abs back for her film Om Shanti Om.
Everyone was impressed by Aamir Khan for his transformation in Dangal.
The famous diva, Bhumi Pednekar has been through a fantastic journey of weight loss post Dum Lagake Haisha.
For Super 30 Hrithik had to look much leaner than his actual built.
Randeep Hooda was unrecognizable in the film Sarbjit.
Farhan Akhtar trained himself very hard to give justice to his role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
The kind of variations Ranbir Kapoor has given in every character of Sanju is mind blowing.
