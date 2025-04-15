Khel Khel Mein to Sanam Teri Kasam; Top 10 Box office fail but OTT hit films

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2025

Here are several films that proved to be box office flop but OTT hit, watch the list

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad became the talk of the town after releasing on Amazon Prime and re-releasing in theatres.

Khel Khel Mein starring a massive star cast was a failure at box office but became a blockbuster after releasing on Netflix.

October starring Varun showed decent performance at the box office but became fans favorite after OTT release.

Thappad, based on an important social message, was a flop at the box office but hit on online platforms.

Sanam Teri Kasam was packed with powerful acting and a brilliant storyline but it failed to invite audiences in theatres. However, it was loved on OTT.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha didn’t do well in theatres but was a blockbuster on OTT.

Safira featuring AKshay Kumar in the lead was a flop at box office but was appreciated by viewers when released on Hotstar.

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani didn’t do as expected at box office but was loved on OTT.

Kalank, featuring an impressive star cast was a flop at box office but was loved when released on OTT.

Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor didn’t perform well at the box office but was loved when released on Netflix.

