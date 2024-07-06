Kill and other Indian movies which are all action no story
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 06, 2024
Kill is one of the new action movies highly acclaimed for its high-octane action sequences while the story wasn’t that strong.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singam is a Tamil action film starring Suriya as a police officer with a strong sense of justice taking down corrupt politicians and criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho follows an undercover cop played by Prabhas. Investigating a series of robberies, leading him to a mysterious organization.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dabangg, a classic Hindi action comedy starring Salman Khan as a corrupt police officer taking on criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Simmba starring Ranveer Singh as a corrupt police officer undergoes a transformation and becomes a righteous cop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rowdy Rathore is a Hindi action comedy starring Akshay Kumar as an undercover cop who poses as a villager to investigate a corrupt politician.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Force 2 stars John Abraham as a tough cop dealing with terrorists prioritizing action over narrative.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Baaghi series revolves around the story of a martial artist played by Tiger Shroff taking on various enemies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Commando series stars Vidyut Janwal as he takes on various missions and enemies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 post-apocalypse Korean dramas to stream on Netflix and Viki
Find Out More