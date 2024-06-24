Kingdom of the Planet Apes and other English movies with best VFX
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 24, 2024
Kingdom of the Planet Apes is the newest addition to the Apes franchise featuring over-the-top visuals and CGI, making it a must-watch for many.
Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water featured groundbreaking use of 3D technology and the creation of the lush, alien world of Pandora.
Inception by Christopher Nolan is known for its mind-bending visual effects, particularly the city-bending sequence and the zero-gravity hallway fight.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy by Peter Jackson who pioneered the use of CGI and motion capture technology, especially Gollum.
Jurassic Park, an old classic that revolutionized the use of CGI and animatronics to bring dinosaurs to life in a way never seen before.
The Matrix, famous for its bullet time effect and innovative action sequences that combined live-action and CGI.
Star Wars: blends cutting-edge CGI with practical effects, continuing the franchise’s legacy of innovative visual storytelling.
Blade Runner 2049 was praised for its stunning and immersive visuals that blend dystopian cityscapes with breathtaking natural environments.
Doctor Strange is renowned for its kaleidoscopic visuals and mind-bending sequences that depict mystical dimensions and sorcery.
Avengers: Endgame featured complex CGI to bring a multitude of characters and epic battle scenes to life in the final battle.
