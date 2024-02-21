Kriti Sanon, Gauahar Khan and other top 5 actors who lost a film because of their beauty
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Gauahar Khan disclosed that she had tried out for "Slumdog Millionaire," the multi-Oscar-winning film directed by Danny Boyle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She went on to say that despite passing five rounds of auditions, her excessive good looks led to her rejection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dino Morea has long been regarded as charming and attractive. It was very strange, the actor confessed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the actor realized that producers had passed him up for parts in their movies because they considered him to be too attractive, these blessings became a curse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Without a question, Kriti is one of the most in-demand actors in Bollywood right now. But earlier on, it wasn't exactly a piece of cake for her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was informed that in order for her to appear authentic on screen, she must possess some sort of flaw.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Freddy Daruwala also experienced something similar when a director turned him down for a role because he was very good looking according to the role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best actors working now is Dia Mirza. In an interview, Dia acknowledged that her attractiveness cost her some roles. She claims that her appearance has not worked to her benefit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also acknowledged that being overly attractive had cost her jobs and parts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood heroes who vanished from the industry
Find Out More