Kung Fu Panda and Top 10 other upcoming animated movies of 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4 continues to story of Po after he becomes the new spiritual leader and has to find a new dragon warrior to train.

Gru and Minions come together to fight against their new common enemy in Despicable Me 4.

Garfield and Odie reunite with their father and plot a high-stakes heist together in, The Garfield Movie.

After almost a decade, the second part of Inside Out will be released in 2024 following Riley in her teenage years.

Transformers One will reportedly focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, releasing in late 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King will continue the story after Simba as he becomes the new king of the Pride Lands.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the continuation of Miles Morales’ adventures.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an upcoming web series following the life of the turtles as teenagers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is another web series revolving around Peter Parker’s early Spider-Man years.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of the founder, Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.

