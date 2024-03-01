Laal Singh Chaddha and 9 other biggest Bollywood movie failures ever 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited movies. It was a remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. 

Upon release, LSC tanked terribly at the box office. Aamir Khan then took a break to spend more time with his family. 

Kiran Rao recently reacted to the failure of Laal Singh Chadda. She said that the movie's failure did affect them all. They were all with Aamir as a family. 

Hrithik Roshan, Barbara Mori starrer Kites was also one of the biggest debacles of Indian cinema. 

Bombay Velvet was one of the most ambitious projects starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. It terribly tanked at the box office.

Guzaarish starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also a disaster. 

Akshay Kumar starrer Joker by Farah Khan could not earn half the budget. 

Players was a disaster. The multi-starrer movie eventually came to be liked by fans but it was a disaster upon release. 

Zanjeer was the debut of Ram Charan alongside Priyanka Chopra. But the movie flopped terribly. 

Shaandaar starring Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor was a huge flop. 

Tubelight starring Salman Khan was a big dud. It was much anticipated but fans were quite disappointed. 

Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif was one of the biggest duds of 2018. After that, SRK went on a break for about 5 years.

