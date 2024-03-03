Laapataa Ladies and 10 other amazing movies produced by Aamir Khan

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

Laapataa Ladies was the most recent movie produced by Aamir Khan’s production, called Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie is receiving good reviews and seems to be doing well, here we take a look at some more movies produced by the star.

One of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood, Dangal was produced by Aamir Khan.

Taare Zameen Par, one of the most thought-provoking movies starred Aamir Khan while he also produced it.

Indian classic movie, Lagaan starred and produced by Aamir Khan.

The star is well known for starring and producing thought-provoking movies, and Peepli Live is also one of them.

Delhi Belly starring Imran Khan follows the story of three friends who accidentally become targets of a dangerous gangster.

Secret Superstar, the story of a talented teenage singer who faces domestic abuse goes viral on the internet for her singing skills.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a feel-good movie about an individual who recalls his childhood while on a journey on the train.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was another Imran Khan starrer produced by Aamir Khan featuring 2 best friends searching for each other’s lovers.

