Laapataa Ladies and 10 other amazing movies produced by Aamir Khan
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Laapataa Ladies was the most recent movie produced by Aamir Khan’s production, called Aamir Khan Productions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is receiving good reviews and seems to be doing well, here we take a look at some more movies produced by the star.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood, Dangal was produced by Aamir Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par, one of the most thought-provoking movies starred Aamir Khan while he also produced it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian classic movie, Lagaan starred and produced by Aamir Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star is well known for starring and producing thought-provoking movies, and Peepli Live is also one of them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly starring Imran Khan follows the story of three friends who accidentally become targets of a dangerous gangster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Superstar, the story of a talented teenage singer who faces domestic abuse goes viral on the internet for her singing skills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laal Singh Chaddha is a feel-good movie about an individual who recalls his childhood while on a journey on the train.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was another Imran Khan starrer produced by Aamir Khan featuring 2 best friends searching for each other’s lovers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Malayalam movies that proved Mollywood is ahead of its time
Find Out More