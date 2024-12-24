Laila Majnu to Veer Zaara: Theatrical re-releases of 2024 that won everyone's heart

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2024

Laila Majnu

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's 2018 romantic drama was dominating theatres for weeks tis year. It earled over Rs 11.5 crore at the box office.

Veer Zaara

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's 2004 romantic drama was released this year in theatres. It completed 20 years.

Tumbbad

Another 2018 film that received the much-deserving love this year. Starring Sohum Shah, it earned over Rs 30 crores upon its re-release.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's romantic comedy was also out in theatres again this year.

Rockstar

One of Ranbir's most loved movie, Rockstar made people fall in love with him all over again.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

On its 20th anniversary, the SRK, Preity and Saif Ali Khan starrer was re-released in theatres this November.

Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's JWM was re-released during Valentine's this year and received immense love.

Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun hit theatres after 29 years again. It's the first film which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together.

