Lakshya and other highly underrated Indian movies you should watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

As Lakshya is all set to re-release in the cinemas after completing 20 years of its release in Indian cinemas.

I Am Kalam,a heartwarming tale of a poor chai seller who inspires a young boy to dream big.

Shahid is a biopic of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi who fought for justice for the underprivileged.

Shaurya is a courtroom drama where a lawyer fights for justice for a rape victim against powerful men.

Manjhi The Mountain Man is the inspiring true story of a man who carves a path through a mountain to shorten the distance to his wife's village.

Black Friday is a gritty and realistic portrayal of the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts and its aftermath.

Nil Battey Sannata uplifting story of a struggling single mother who encourages her daughter to pursue higher education.

Firaaq explores the human cost of the 2002 Gujarat riots through the stories of people from different communities.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is an off beat action-comedy about a man who can't feel pain and becomes a vigilante.

