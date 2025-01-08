Love Scout, Motel California and more; 9 Korean dramas releasing in January 2025

January will be an unforgettable month for K-drama fans with a diverse lineup of dramas on the way. Here are some of the most awaited dramas releasing in January.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025
The survival story centres on a student Yeon Si Eun who is transferred to Eunjang High School with the trauma of standing up to violence for his friend but fails to protect him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The drama revolves around Yun Ga Min, who wants to be good at studying but only good at fighting. He forms a study group at a worst school and prepares for the entrance exam with all his heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a romantic drama about a single dad named Yoo Eun-ho, who is armed with perfection. He becomes the secretary of Kang Ji-yun, a CEO of a company who is workaholic, and the two help each other to grow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a television series that focuses on Won Gyeong who, a daughter of a prestigious family. She marries the fifth son of King Tae Jo who aspires to ascend the throne. However, things take a turn and his father changes his decision.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action comedy drama follows a team of investigative journalists that tries to solve a twenty-year-old case which involves a famous actor who went missing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Kim Hyung-min, the drama centres on Kang-hee who meets her first love again when she returns to her hometown after she ran away in the middle of the night for success and happiness 12 years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Lee Min-ho, the drama revolves around the encounter of a space-tourist and an astronaut on a space station and the two start to fall in love with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a medical drama directed by Lee Do-yoon. The plot centres on Baek Gang-hyeok, a brilliant trauma surgeon who joins a struggling university hospital.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hilarious yet romantic drama tells the story of an old bachelor and an old maid who are old fashioned who believe that men and women should get married if they sleep together. The two then accidentally spend the night together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!