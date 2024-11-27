Loved All We Imagine As Light? 9 movies that prove women telling women’s stories always weave magic
Nov 27, 2024
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light recently released in theatres. The movie is being appreciated for its story, especially the way it shows women.
When it comes to women telling women's stories, we cannot forget Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. It shows how important it is for a woman to step out of her comfort zone to stand up for herself.
Bold women making bold decisions, and that's what we see in Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha.
Dear Zindagi is another gem by Gauri Shinde where a young girl, played by Alia Bhatt, battles depression. With Shah Rukh Khan in the supporting role, the movie makes everything worth it.
Bulbbul is not for the faint-hearted. Directed by Anvita Dutt, it stars Triptii Dimri and has a different take on women being called chudail or witch.
Leena Yadav's Parched portrays women's desire for love, affection, and physical touch. A topic not much explored in Hindi cinema shows women are human, but in a society that doesn't let them be themselves.
In times when deshbhakti movies are made only about men, Meghna Gulzar told the story of a brave woman named Sehmat. It's a story of sacrifice, courage, and love. Alia Bhatt shines.
Another Anvita Dutt movie, Qala, will break your hearts. It shows how, as a woman, it's not easy to grow in a male-dominated world.
Every millennial girl will relate to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, which stars Kriti Sanon. It's a sweet movie that shows all a girl wants is to be her true self and be with someone who would let her be herself.
Darlings gives a push to women to stand up and fight against the wrongdoings, even by those who claim to love them. Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's performances are commendable.
