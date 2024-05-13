Madame Web and other 8 worst-rated Marvel titles
Nishant
| May 13, 2024
Madame Web released this year starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson was one of the worst received films of Marvel.
The movie follows Cassandra Webb who starts showing signs of clairvoyance, the movie is rated 3.9 and will be released on Netflix on May 16th.
The Marvels was criticized for its inconsistent tone and flat humor despite an intriguing plot and decent action scenes, rating of 5.5.
Inhumans: A flop series on ABC, failed to deliver compelling storylines, characters, or visuals, faded with a rating of 4.9.
Fantastic Four reboot attempt was widely criticized for a poor script, forgettable performances, and a rushed pace, with a rating of 4.3.
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance was also rated 4.3 as it disappointed audiences with a confusing plot, generic action sequences.
Despite being a recent release, Morbius received negative reviews for its generic story and lack of connection to the wider MCU, rating of 5.1.
The 2005 Superhero movie, Elektra based on the life of an assassin was received poorly by the audience, only being rated 4.7.
Man-Thing is a lesser-known Marvel movie that was based on the character with the same name, being rated 4.1.
