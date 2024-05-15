Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Top 10 iconic movies of Bollywood’s dance queen
Nishant
| May 15, 2024
As Madhuri Dixit turns 57 years old, here we take a look at some of her most iconic movies.
Tezaab sent Madhuri Dixit to stardom with her electrifying performance in the song Ek Do Teen.
In Dil, Dixit's portrayal of a spirited young woman caught in a love triangle earned her widespread acclaim.
Beta showcased her versatility as she played a woman determined to protect her stepson's inheritance.
Madhuri Dixit mesmerized audiences with her graceful dance moves and poignant performance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Dil To Pagal Hai featured Dixit in a role that highlighted her elegance and charisma as a passionate dancer.
In Devdas, Madhuri Dixit delivered a memorable performance as Chandramukhi, a courtesan deeply in love.
Dixit's portrayal of an independent, ambitious woman in Mrityudand earned her critical acclaim.
Khalnayak showcased Dixit's acting prowess as she portrayed a journalist entangled in a web of crime and love.
Madhuri Dixit's role as a devoted wife in Saajan showcased her ability to potray empathy and emotion.
Anjaam featured Dixit in a powerful role as a woman seeking revenge against the man.
