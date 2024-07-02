Maharaj and other movies you didn't know are based on real stories
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 02, 2024
Maharaj is set in pre-independent India, following the legal battle between journalist Karsandas Mulji and religious leader Maharaj Jadunathji.
Airlif chronicles the real-life evacuation of over 170,000 Indians from Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in 1990.
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran details the covert operation to conduct India's first nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974.
Omertà explores the life of a British-Pakistani terrorist responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal journalist.
Aligarh tells the true story of a linguistics professor who was suspended from his job due to his homosexuality.
Manjhi: The Mountain Man showcases the incredible feat of Dashrath Manjhi, a poor farmer who carved a path through a mountain single-handedly.
Shahid narrates the story of Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in Mumbai due to his work defending those accused of terrorism.
Special 26 is inspired by the 1987 Opera House heist where a group posing as CBI officers conducted a fake raid to loot a jewelry store.
Batla House centers on the controversial Batla House encounter in 2008, where Delhi Police engaged in a shootout with alleged terrorists.
Madras Cafe, set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war, the movie hints at the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
