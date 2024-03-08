Mahashivratri 2024: Top 10 best songs of Lord Shiv from movies to play today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
"Mann Mein Shiva" from "Panipat" is a moving performance that expresses respect and belief in Lord Shiva.
"Shankara Re Shankara" from "Tanhaji" is a stirring song that honors Lord Shiva's grandeur and bravery while evoking a sense of bravery and resolve.
The devotional chant "Om Namah Shivay" from "Bhaiyaji Superhit" is devoted to Lord Shiva and expresses awe and love for the almighty.
"Shiv Tandav" from "Manikarnika" is a dramatic and rhythmic music that represents creation, preservation, and destruction.
The energetic song "Bambholle" from "Laxmii" invokes Lord Shiva's name, bringing a passion and intensity to the storyline of the film.
The upbeat and joyous song "Jai Jai Shivshankar" is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Shankar and is taken from the film "War."
"Kaun Hai Voh" from "Bahubali" is a magnificent and opulent tribute to Lord Shiva that portrays his heavenly might and imposing presence.
"Satyam Shivam Sundaram": From the movie of the same name, this iconic Bollywood song extols the virtues and beauty of Lord Shiva.
"Namo Namo" is a moving ode to Lord Shiva from the movie "Kedarnath," which embodies devotion and spirituality.
"Bolo Har Har Har" is a potent devotional song from the film "Shivaay" that conjures up the vigor and might of Lord Shiva.
