Mahashivratri 2024: Top 6 films that celebrate Shiva

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

"Baahubali" is a movie about power struggles and royal genealogy, but it also has references to Lord Shiva.

Especially in the sequences where rites and prayers are being performed. Also when Prabhas lifts a Shivlinga out of a river.

"Brahmastra": Hindu mythology is included into this planned fantasy film, with references to Lord Shiva—a figure frequently connected to change and destruction.

Ranbir’s name in the film is also Shiva.

"Kedarnath": Named after the well-known temple devoted to Lord Shiva in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, the film is set against the terrible floods of 2013 and incorporates the deity's influence into the story.

"Shivaay": This action thriller revolves around a figure named Shivaay, who represents attributes like bravery, strength, and devotion and has a strong connection to Lord Shiva's mythology and symbolism.

The movie "OMG 2" (Oh My God 2) explored spirituality and religious ideas, and it may have included references to Lord Shiva.

"Satellite Shankar": Despite emphasizing a soldier's path of self-realization and the ties that bind, the movie may allude to Lord Shiva subtly through cultural allusions or allegory connected to the god.

