Mahashivratri 2024: Top 6 films that celebrate Shiva
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
"Baahubali" is a movie about power struggles and royal genealogy, but it also has references to Lord Shiva.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Especially in the sequences where rites and prayers are being performed. Also when Prabhas lifts a Shivlinga out of a river.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Brahmastra": Hindu mythology is included into this planned fantasy film, with references to Lord Shiva—a figure frequently connected to change and destruction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir’s name in the film is also Shiva.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Kedarnath": Named after the well-known temple devoted to Lord Shiva in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, the film is set against the terrible floods of 2013 and incorporates the deity's influence into the story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Shivaay": This action thriller revolves around a figure named Shivaay, who represents attributes like bravery, strength, and devotion and has a strong connection to Lord Shiva's mythology and symbolism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie "OMG 2" (Oh My God 2) explored spirituality and religious ideas, and it may have included references to Lord Shiva.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Satellite Shankar": Despite emphasizing a soldier's path of self-realization and the ties that bind, the movie may allude to Lord Shiva subtly through cultural allusions or allegory connected to the god.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
