Maidaan and other Top 10 upcoming Biopics to look forward to

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Maidaan will star Ajay Devgn who is set to portray Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India from 1952 and 1962.

Amar Singh Chamkila will be the biopic of the iconic singer played by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Jaafar Jackson portrays Michael Jackson in the biopic, Michael exploring the pop star's career and personal life.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to play Carole King in the biopic, Beautiful based on the singer-songwriter's life

Chakda Xpress will tell the story of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, played by Anushka Sharma.

Sam Mendes is set to direct four separate biopics about each member of The Beatles.

A Complete Unknown will see Timothée Chalamet star as Bob Dylan in the biopic directed by James Mangold.

Ekkis will see Agastya Nanda in a pivotal role in this biopic of Indian war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

Regina King portrays Shirley Chisholm in the biopic Shirley following her historic presidential run in the early 1970s.

Tom Holland is set to portray Fred Astaire in his biopic exploring the life and career of the influential dancer and actor.

