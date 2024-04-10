Maidaan, Srikanth, and 10 other movies that are based on true, inspiring stories
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Maidaan is a biographical sports drama about the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian national football team from 1950 to 1963.
Srikanth is an upcoming movie starring Rajkummar Rao playing the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and his struggles.
Neerja is a biographical thriller about Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who was killed while saving passengers on a hijacked flight.
Shahid is a biographical drama about the life of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who was assassinated in 2010.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a dramatization of the life of Gangubai Koli, a brothel madam in Mumbai.
Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army.
The movie Sarbjit is about the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who was convicted of terrorism in Pakistan and died in prison.
Mission Raniganj follows engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who led the mission of saving 65 miners trapped in a coal mine.
Manto is based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, who was forced to flee to Pakistan amid rising religious tensions.
12th Fail is a coming-of-age story based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his journey to becoming an IPS officer.
