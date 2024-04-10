Maidaan, Srikanth, and 10 other movies that are based on true, inspiring stories

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama about the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian national football team from 1950 to 1963.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srikanth is an upcoming movie starring Rajkummar Rao playing the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and his struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neerja is a biographical thriller about Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who was killed while saving passengers on a hijacked flight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid is a biographical drama about the life of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who was assassinated in 2010.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a dramatization of the life of Gangubai Koli, a brothel madam in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie Sarbjit is about the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who was convicted of terrorism in Pakistan and died in prison.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj follows engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who led the mission of saving 65 miners trapped in a coal mine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manto is based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, who was forced to flee to Pakistan amid rising religious tensions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail is a coming-of-age story based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his journey to becoming an IPS officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean beauty tips for brides to be

 

 Find Out More