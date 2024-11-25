Main Hoon Na to Fashion: 8 Hindi movies we wish could re-release in theatres
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 25, 2024
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of Salman Khan's most loved movies and watching it in theatres again would be fun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If Main Hoon Na releases in theatres again, it will definitely break the box office records!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani is a thriller that astounds us and Vidya Balan is brilliant. Its re-release would definitely do wonders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jagga Jasoos didn't get the love it deserved. So a re-release is a must!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Priyanka's Barfi is an adorable tale we would love to watch in theatres again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tum is the kind of rom-com we need in theatres again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fashion has great story and incredible performances. Audiences would love to watch it in cinemas again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah had an OTT release, but if it releases in theatres, we are sure fans would give it more love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sikandar ka Muqaddar and more: Top 8 new OTT releases of this week (Nov 25 to Dec 1)
Find Out More