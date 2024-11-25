Main Hoon Na to Fashion: 8 Hindi movies we wish could re-release in theatres

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2024

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of Salman Khan's most loved movies and watching it in theatres again would be fun.

If Main Hoon Na releases in theatres again, it will definitely break the box office records!

Kahaani is a thriller that astounds us and Vidya Balan is brilliant. Its re-release would definitely do wonders.

Jagga Jasoos didn't get the love it deserved. So a re-release is a must!

Ranbir and Priyanka's Barfi is an adorable tale we would love to watch in theatres again.

Hum Tum is the kind of rom-com we need in theatres again.

Fashion has great story and incredible performances. Audiences would love to watch it in cinemas again.

Shershaah had an OTT release, but if it releases in theatres, we are sure fans would give it more love.

