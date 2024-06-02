Mani Ratnam Birthday: Top 10 movies by the legendary director
Nishant
| Jun 02, 2024
Mouna Ragam is a Tamil romantic drama about a young woman's struggle with an arranged marriage, praised for its mature portrayal of relationships.
Nayakan is a Tamil crime drama inspired by Mumbai underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, featuring a stellar performance by Kamal Haasan.
Roja is a Tamil film about a woman's quest to rescue her husband from terrorists in Kashmir, marking the start of Ratnam's terrorism trilogy.
Bombay is a Tamil film on the inter-religious romance set against the Bombay riots backdrop, noted for its bold themes and A.R. Rahman's music.
Dil Se is a Hindi film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, the final part of the terrorism trilogy, renowned for its intense narrative and soundtrack.
Alaipayuthey is a Tamil romantic drama exploring modern relationships and marriage complexities, with an innovative narrative and acclaimed music.
Guru, a Hindi biographical drama loosely based on Dhirubhai Ambani's life, highlighting Abhishek Bachchan's performance and compelling narrative.
Raavanan is the Tamil reimagining of the Ramayana from the antagonist's perspective, with Vikram's performance receiving acclaim.
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a Tamil crime thriller about power struggles within a crime family, featuring an ensemble cast.
Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II are Tamil historical dramas depicting the Chola dynasty's early days with grandeur and strong performances.
