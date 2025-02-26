Manjhi to Padman; TOP 10 movies based on true stories

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

From 'Manjhi' to 'Pad Man', here are Bollywood movies based on real life stories.

Shershaah is a war film based on the life of Vikram Batra.

2 States based on Chetan Bhagat novel follows the love story of two different cultural couples.

The film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is based on Anita Narre about her struggle for a toilet.

Pad man is a real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, and his wife.

12th fail shows the love story of IPS Manjo Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi.

Manjhi is an inspiring love story about Dashrath Manjhi who lost his wife.

Jodhaa Akbar is a historical love story.

Guru is inspired by Dhirubhai Ambani and her supporting wife.

Rustom tells the story of Naval Officer KM Nanavati's shocking murder trial.

