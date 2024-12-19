Manjummel Boys to Aavesham: Best Malayalam movies of 2024 that entertained fans
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 19, 2024
Among the best Malayalam movies that released this year is Manjummel Boys. The survival drama revolving around friends has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.
Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil proved to be a blockbuster hit. It served comedy, drama, action, thrill in right proportion.
Anweshippin Kandethum is a police procedural drama starring Tovino Thomas. The twisted storyline will keep all intrigued.
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukumar is about an Indian immigrant taken as a slave in Saudi Arabia.
Turbo star Mammootty in lead role. The action-comedy drama was termed as a perfect entertainer.
Thalavan is an interesting thriller that is all about ego clashes between police officers and more.
Premalu is a romantic comedy drama produced by Fahadh Faasil and others. It is an entertaining about a man named Sachin and his two potential partners.
Bramayugam is a horror thriller made in black and white. Its fine storyline did grab the attention of the masses.
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a comedy drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph and others. It is about a man who marries the woman whom he despises.
Kishkindha Kaandam is a mystery drama with 8.1 rating on IMDb. The story is about a couple who unfolded a mystery behind strange events occurring in a village.
