Manjummel Boys and 8 other South Indian movies with longest run in theatres
| Jun 03, 2024
Manjummel Boys recently crossed 100 days at the box office and became one of the few movies to have a such a long run at the theatre.
The movie revolves around a bunch of friends trying to survive a misadventure while on a trip, it can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Legend by Boyapati Srinu, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, ran for 1000 days in a theatre.
Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan, ran for 1000+ days in a theatre.
Pokiri, directed by Puri Jaganath, starring Mahesh Babu, ran for 580 days.
Samarasimha Reddy was directed by B Gopal, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, ran for 365 days.
Mangammagari Manavadu was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, it ran for 565 days.
Premsagaram, directed by T Rajender, ran for a total of 465 days.
Lava Kusa was the direction of CS Rao and CS Pullaiah, starring NT Rama Rao, ran for 469 days.
