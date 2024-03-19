Manjummel Boys and Top 9 other South Indian survival thriller movies to watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller that follows a group of friends facing a series of misadventures on a vacation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a recent Malayalam survival movie that is based on a real-life incident set around the Guna Caves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2018 is a movie set around the 2018 Kerala floods where the people worked together to overcome the disaster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poorna: Courage Has No Limit is a biographical drama that tells the true story of the youngest female climber to summit Mount Everest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helen is a Malayalam movie that follows a nurse who gets trapped in a remote area and must use her skills to survive.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayattu is a crime thriller that follows five police officers who are framed for a crime they didn't commit and must go on the run.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irul is a Tamil mystery thriller that tells the story of five people who are trapped in a police station during a power outage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miruthan follows Karthik on a mission to find the antidote to stop a zombie outbreak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take Off follows the survival story of a group of Malayali nurses who get captured in Iraq.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 most famous Malayalam web series streaming on Hotstar, YouTube and other OTT
Find Out More