Manjummel Boys and Top 9 other South Indian survival thriller movies to watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller that follows a group of friends facing a series of misadventures on a vacation.

It is a recent Malayalam survival movie that is based on a real-life incident set around the Guna Caves.

2018 is a movie set around the 2018 Kerala floods where the people worked together to overcome the disaster.

Poorna: Courage Has No Limit is a biographical drama that tells the true story of the youngest female climber to summit Mount Everest.

Helen is a Malayalam movie that follows a nurse who gets trapped in a remote area and must use her skills to survive.

Nayattu is a crime thriller that follows five police officers who are framed for a crime they didn't commit and must go on the run.

Irul is a Tamil mystery thriller that tells the story of five people who are trapped in a police station during a power outage.

Miruthan follows Karthik on a mission to find the antidote to stop a zombie outbreak.

Take Off follows the survival story of a group of Malayali nurses who get captured in Iraq.

