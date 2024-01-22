Merry Christmas and other Top 10 Bollywood-Tollywood onscreen pairings that we loved
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi were part of the critically acclaimed Merry Christmas.
Jawan saw Shah Rukh Khan alongside veteran South actress Nayanthara.
Ananya Panday’s on-screen collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda was also commendable in the movie Liger.
Saaho saw Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor come together
Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia had a crossover episode in the form of Himmatwala.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal is one of the fan favouirtes.
Behen Hogi Teri featured Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan.
Kriti Sanon played the lead role in the movie Adipurush with Prabhas.
Disha Patani will soon star in two South Indian movies namely in Kanguva alongside Suriya and in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas.
Janhvi Kapoor similarly will also star in Devara alongside NTR jr.
