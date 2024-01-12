Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram and other Top 5 new movies to watch this weekend
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Starting with Merry Christmas which is undoubtedly one of the biggest release this week with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the gripping story is set around the time of Christmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu-Man is an all-new superhero movie based around Lord Hanuman as the name ‘suggests.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the imaginary lands of Anjanadri, the hero is reminded of all his powers once again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush leads the pre-independence revolution in the movie Captain Miller, also released this Friday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a heavy action movie and you can see him fighting against the colonial oppression against India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bijoyar Pore is a Bengali movie and a family drama set around the celebrations of Durga Pooja.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A tragic twist during the festival changes everything.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole is another Bengali movie that is based on a pulp fiction novel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is said to be the very first from the HoiChoi studio following the story of detective Abir Chatterjee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunut Kaaram is the all new movie marking the comeback of Mahesh Babu back into the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an engaging family drama with tons of action to keep you engaged.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail: Top 8 lessons from IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's life for an UPSC aspirant
Find Out More