Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram and other Top 5 new movies to watch this weekend

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Starting with Merry Christmas which is undoubtedly one of the biggest release this week with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the gripping story is set around the time of Christmas.

Hanu-Man is an all-new superhero movie based around Lord Hanuman as the name ‘suggests.

Set in the imaginary lands of Anjanadri, the hero is reminded of all his powers once again.

Dhanush leads the pre-independence revolution in the movie Captain Miller, also released this Friday.

It is a heavy action movie and you can see him fighting against the colonial oppression against India.

Bijoyar Pore is a Bengali movie and a family drama set around the celebrations of Durga Pooja.

A tragic twist during the festival changes everything.

Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole is another Bengali movie that is based on a pulp fiction novel.

The movie is said to be the very first from the HoiChoi studio following the story of detective Abir Chatterjee.

Gunut Kaaram is the all new movie marking the comeback of Mahesh Babu back into the industry.

It is an engaging family drama with tons of action to keep you engaged.

