Miracle in Cell No. 7, Be With You and more; top 10 feel good korean movies to watch
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2025
Like many Korean films, these heartwarming productions have a way of touching our emotions. These heartwarming Korean films are certain to brighten your spirits and leave you feeling motivated and optimistic.
Miracle in Cell No. 7- Based on the real-life story, it's about a mentally challenged prisoner Yong-go, a gang leader who smuggles her daughter into a special cell to unite them.
A Taxi Driver- This political action drama is about a widowed father and taxi driver who drives a German reporter to cover the 1980 uprising. Soon realise that they are in danger.
Silenced- Based on a true story of a hearing-impaired institution where staff members harassed young deaf pupils sexually over an extended period of time.
My Wife Is a Gangster- This action romantic comedy film centers on Eun-jin who became a legend in South Korea after defeating an army of gangsters.
Midnight Runners- Starring Park Seo-joon follows two rookie police officers who stumble across a kidnapping case. Despite their inexperience, the two try to solve the case.
My Sassy Girl- The plot revolves around a young man who sees a drunk cute woman who is too close to the tracks of a metro station and pulls her back. Things get even tougher inside the train.
Tune in for Love- A romantic drama about two people who exchange stories on a radio program. But faith was against them and they didn't get a chance to meet.
Sweet and Sour- The story revolves around a couple experiences the highs and lows of attempting to maintain a long-distance relationship while dealing with opportunities and difficulties in the real world.
20th Century Girl- Set in 1999, centers on a teen girl who sets her eyes on a boy for her lovesick best friend. Things become complicated when she is forced to choose between love and friendship.
Be With You- Soo-A leaves her husband Woo-Jin to care for their kid Ji-Ho after her death. Her spirit returns a year later, but she has no recollection.
